Israel follows US lead, announces withdrawal from several international organizations

TEL AVIV, January 13. /TASS/. Following the United States’ withdrawal from numerous international organizations, Israel has announced that it is severing ties with a range of United Nations agencies and some other international structures.

According to the Israeli foreign ministry, the relevant decision was made by Minister Gideon Saar "after reviews and discussions held following the United States withdrawal from dozens of international organizations."

Israel has already severed ties with four UN structures mentioned in the US list, namely the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, UN Women Organizational Structure, UN Conference on Trade and Development, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

In addition, the Israeli side has decided to withdraw from three more structures: the UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN-Energy, and the Global Forum on Migration and Development.

"Apart from that, the foreign minister instructed the ministry to immediately consider (and consult relevant government ministries if necessary) the issue of Israel’s further cooperation with other organizations. Additional decisions will be made after thorough analysis and further discussion," the ministry said.

On January 8, US President Donald Trump ordered his country’s withdrawal from 66 international organizations. Thus, all US federal agencies must cease their participation and stop financing 31 UN structures and 35 non-UN organizations.