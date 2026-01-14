Iran to keep court trials over some rioters open — judicial official

DUBAI, January 14. /TASS/. Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has promised to hold open court trials for some of the key participants in the recent armed unrest.

"We intend to take measures so that the trials of some of the key participants in the recent unrest are open and covered by the media," the Mehr news agency quoted Mohseni-Ejei as saying.

According to its information, the chief justice personally visited one of Tehran’s prisons, where he spent five hours studying the situation and the detainees’ cases.

Earlier, Iranian police announced the detention of nearly 300 people accused of participating in riots and attacking security forces.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.