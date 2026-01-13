Kazakhstan boost oil supplies via Atyrau-Samara route after attacks against CPC

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. Kazakhstan scaled up oil supplies over the Atyrau-Samara oil pipelines and to China after drone attacks against the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Russia in late December 2025, the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"The authority completed the effort on export flows reallocation to mitigate the impact of these factors [consequences of the drone attack - TASS] on the industry and prevent production halt. Oil volumes were partly redirected to alternative routes," the ministry informed.

"In particular, the increase in transportation in the Atyrau-Samara direction and the rise in supplies to the People’s Republic of China was recorded," the ministry added.