Tanker chartered by Chevron attacked by drone

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. Chevron confirmed to TASS that a tanker chartered by the US energy major was attacked by a drone near the Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

"We are aware of reports of incidents involving vessels inbound to Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) loading facilities, including one Chevron-chartered tanker. All crew are safe, and the vessel remains stable. It is proceeding to a safe port, and we are coordinating with the ship operator and relevant authorities," the company said.

Two tankers in the Black Sea were earlier attacked by drones, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said. The vessels were to transport oil from Kazakhstan.