Russian Navy has everything necessary to fight piracy in Black Sea — Krylov Center

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has all the necessary forces and facilities to address the problem of piracy in the Black Sea, said Valery Polovinkin, chief research officer of the Krylov State Research Center.

"The Navy already has sufficient forces and facilities to address this problem. We must prepare for the next stage of the confrontation after the Black Sea to take place in the Baltic Sea within 2-3 years, and a parallel confrontation in the Arctic, he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Polovinkin said that, if necessary, the Navy would be able to easily transport new corvettes from their shipyards via inland waterways to both the Black and Baltic Seas.

"And there’s no need to overdramatize the idea that we’ll be building ships of limited displacement. They perform their functions perfectly for inland seas," he emphasized.