Stake of Alrosa in Angolan Catoca transferred to structure of Oman’s sovereign fund

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The stake of Russia’s diamond producer Alrosa in the Angolan project Catoca has been transferred to Taadeen company (a subsidiary of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Oman), according to information on the website of Catoca.

As per data released on the company’s website, 59% is owned by the National Diamond Company of Angola Endiama, and the remaining 41% is held by Taadeen. Previously, a 41% stake in Catoca was held by Alrosa, while Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said earlier that the deal on the sale of Alrosa’s share in the Angolan project Catoca would be closed by June 30.

A representative of the press service of Alrosa told TASS that the transaction on exiting Catoca had been closed.

Alrosa started operations in Angola in 1992. Catoca is the largest kimberlite pipe in Angola and the world’s fourth-biggest diamond mine in terms of reserves and diamond output (located in the northeast of the country). Every year around 6.8 mln carats of diamonds are mined there.

Moiseev said earlier that Alrosa would exit the Catoca project, while the Angolan side believes that the presence of a Russian company as a shareholder limits the project’s development, as many market participants refuse to work in the project due to Alrosa’s participation.

Bloomberg wrote in 2024, citing a statement by Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, that a subsidiary of Maaden International Investment LLC, a state fund of Oman, would purchase shares in the Catoca diamond project in Angola from Russia’s Alrosa.