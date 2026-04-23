Attacks on Iran’s Caspian port threaten environment, regional trade — diplomat

ASTANA, April 23. /TASS/. Attacks on the Iranian port of Bandar-e Anzali on the Caspian Sea during the US-Israeli aggression pose a threat to peace and trade cooperation in the Caspian region, as well as to the ecology of this body of water, Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jowkar stated.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the military aggression, Iranian ports on the Caspian Sea coast, including the port infrastructure, were attacked. The infrastructure and merchant ships in Bandar Anzali were subjected to illegal and unjustified military attacks. These actions threaten peace and stability in the Caspian region and entail serious environmental and humanitarian consequences, disrupting trade and economic cooperation among the Caspian states," he emphasized.

The diplomat added that Iran strongly condemns the military attacks on Caspian Sea ports and "expects other Caspian states to also condemn this unjustified aggression."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. Israel’s attack on Bandar-e Anzali was reported on March 18. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.