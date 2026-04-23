Deputy from Japan's ruling party to visit Russia in May — Kyodo

TOKYO, April 23. /TASS/. Muneo Suzuki, a member of the upper house of parliament from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), intends to visit Russia on May 3-6, Kyodo News agency reported.

"Now we still have to organize meetings with the Russian side," Kyodo quoted the deputy as saying.

It said that the regulatory committee of the upper house of the Japanese parliament has already approved Suzuki's trip. In 2023, Suzuki visited Russia without notifying the relevant parliamentary bodies and the Japan Renewal Party, of which he was a member at that time. This prompted a serious scandal and Suzuki's expulsion from the party, which considered the deputy's actions inappropriate in light of the situation in Ukraine.

The deputy's office could not confirm his upcoming trip to TASS. "At the moment, we cannot say anything," an official said.

Suzuki is known for his ties to Russia. For instance, he advised Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia during their time as prime minister. At the end of December last year, Suzuki visited Moscow.