Putin highlights IOC's double standards when it comes to military conflicts

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. International sports officials imposed sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine while ignoring other armed conflicts around the world, President Vladimir Putin said at an awards ceremony for boxing competitors at the Kremlin.

"The selective sanctions imposed on Russian athletes under the pretext of condemning Moscow’s actions to protect our people and our interests in the conflict in Ukraine, while completely ignoring other similar tragic armed conflicts around the world, have only exposed the corruption and political bias of many international sports officials," he said.

Putin added that he hopes the new leadership of the International Olympic Committee and other global sports organizations will overcome this difficult and shameful legacy of their predecessors as soon as possible.