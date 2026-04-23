US redirects 29 ships since start of naval blockade of Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. The US military has redirected 29 ships en route to Iranian ports or attempting to sail from the shores of the Islamic Republic since the beginning of the naval blockade of Iran, said the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran," it said on X. CENTCOM denied that several commercial ships had evaded the blockade.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. According Iran, during the 40 days of the war, 3,375 Iranians were killed by the American-Israeli strikes. On April 11, Tehran and Washington held unsuccessful talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, the US president said he wanted to extend the ceasefire. According to Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the unilateral extension and will act in accordance with its interests. Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said on April 22 that Tehran admits that negotiations with the United States in Pakistan may resume, if the United States lifts the naval blockade.