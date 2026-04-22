Russia sinks Germany 26-4 at 2026 Women’s Water Polo World Cup

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian national water polo team won its second straight match at the Women’s Water Polo World Cup in Malta with a 26-4 throttling over Germany on Wednesday.

In their opening match on Tuesday, the Russian team defeated Argentina 33-11. In its third group stage match on April 23 Russia is set to face off against the team from South Africa.

The Russian team is currently at the top of the tournament’s standings with six points.

Each of the 15 teams in Division 2 are set play three matches in the course of preliminary competitions. Based on the results, the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals. The finalists of Division 2 will progress to the super final.

The 2026 Women's Water Polo World Cup is the 20th edition of the tournament, running between April 21 and 26. Russia has been placed in Division 2, with matches to be played in Malta, whereas the Netherlands will host matches for Division 1 on May 1-6. The super final will be held in Sydney, Australia.

This year's Water Polo Cup in Malta is the first international sports competition since 2022 where Russia is participating in team events under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem, which was played earlier in the day ahead of the match against the Argentinian team.

On April 13, the world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics (formerly known as FINA), lifted all previously imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus, allowing their athletes to compete again under the countries’ flags and to the tune of national anthems.

The international federation stated: "Senior athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality will be permitted to compete in World Aquatics events in the same way as their counterparts representing other sport nationalities, with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems."

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.