Trump says US to ensure Iran has no nuclear weapons soon

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States will soon secure Iran’s commitment to never possess nuclear weapons.

"[It] is going to happen, I think, very quickly," he said in an interview with radio host John Fredericks, speaking about the suspension of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

On April 17, Trump said Iranian and US representatives will work together on removing enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic. According to him, Tehran is allegedly ready for an indefinite suspension of its nuclear program without receiving any frozen assets from Washington. The American leader also said that most of the terms of a potential deal with Iran had already been agreed.