Russia says to resume contributions to Arctic Council once its full-fledged work restored

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia will resume paying contributions to the budget of the Arctic Council (AC), if it restarts its full-fledged work, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues and senior official of the Arctic Council, told Izvestia.

"The issue of paying Russian contributions to the AC budget remains open. We are not reneging on our financial obligations, but unfortunately, we do not see any way to resolve the current situation. First of all, it is necessary to restore the full functioning of the Council, first of all, to ensure the resumption of meetings of the committee of senior officials," the diplomat said.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of the Arctic states. Its participants are Denmark (along with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the US, Finland and Sweden. Earlier, Russia suspended its contributions until the resumption of a full-scale work of the organization.