Severstal founder Mordashov tops Russia's billionaires rating - Forbes

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Alexey Mordashov, Severstal’s core shareholder, was rated first by the Forbes magazine among 155 Russian billionaires in 2026 with a fortune of $37 billion.

Vladimir Potanin, the head of Interros and president of Norilsk Nickel, is second with a $29.7 billion fortune.

Vagit Alekperov, the founder of the Lukoil oil company, came third. He is worth $29.5 billion.

The top five Russian billionaires also included Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson and his family ($28.3 billion), Suleiman Kerimov and his family ($25.7 billion).

The total wealth of Russian billionaires, according to Forbes, has grown to a record $696.5 billion.