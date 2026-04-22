MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Thanks to the German government’s actions, Russian-German relations have been razed to the ground, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

"Today, our relations with Germany are again going through hard times: as a result of the German leadership’s efforts, they, in fact, have been razed to the ground. Again, they are threatening us with a war and dream of a 'strategic defeat,'" he said during a roundtable at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), headlined "Russia and Germany: from confrontation to cooperation, and back again."

In his words, the German government "has been literally robbing its people blind to arm the Kiev regime."

"The once flourishing German economy is being slaughtered. One can only wonder, how far will Germany go because of the ambitions of its current rulers and in the person of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and whether the point of no return has already been passed," the deputy minister added.