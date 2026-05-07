Russia’s telecom watchdog repels over 1,200 DDoS attacks in April

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor repelled over 1,200 DDoS attacks on protected government entities and telecom operators in April.

"We repelled 1,246 DDoS attacks against the systems of protected government entities and telecom operators," the agency said in a statement on Max.

Most attacks targeted the telecommunications industry, and most often they originated from the United States, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

The maximum duration of the DDoS attack was 5 days, 4 hours, and 54 minutes, the watchdog said.