EU ban on Chinese energy equipment discriminatory — Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. The European Union’s decision to deny financial support to projects involving Chinese energy equipment is unfair and discriminatory, the Chinese Commerce Ministry reported.

"The European Union, without any tangible evidence, for the first time classified China as a so-called high-risk country and, on this basis, banned financial support for projects using Chinese inverters. This move was an act of stigmatization of China and a manifestation of discriminatory attitudes toward Chinese products," the report said.

Such actions undermine mutual trust, harm bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and negatively impact the stability of global supply chains, the ministry said, adding that the artificial exclusion of Chinese goods from the European market is contrary to market laws and will ultimately impact the EU itself, slowing down its transition to green energy and threatening the union’s energy security.

Chinese authorities called on the European Union to immediately abandon the "high-risk country" designation and lift the restrictions imposed. China pledged to carefully assess the impact of European policies on global supply chains and take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.