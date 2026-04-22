Expert says Russian troops reduce distance to Slavyansk from two directions

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continue to advance towards Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Dibrova and Raigorodok, two areas where they are seeing the most success, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported that forward units of the Russian army are 12 km from the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk.

"On the Slavyansk front, our fighters approached Slavyansk from the west of the settlement of Dibrova. We're also moving in on Raigorodok – this is the shortest distance to Slavyansk. However, it’s premature to say we’ve entered Raigorodok, as there’s still a vast gray zone there," the expert said.

On April 15, Marochko told TASS that Russian fighters were only a few kilometers from the outskirts of Raigorodok, which opens the road to Slavyansk.