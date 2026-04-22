Russia views certain Western countries' nuclear ambitions as dangerous — diplomat

VIENNA, April 22. /TASS/. Plans by a number of non-nuclear Western countries to create their own nuclear weapons are dangerous, said Yulia Zhdanova, Russia’s chief delegate to the Forum for Security Cooperation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Reports from a number of non-nuclear Western countries about the possibility of creating their own nuclear weapons or hosting foreign ones on their territory are becoming quite a dangerous trend. Such statements are coming from Germany, Poland, Finland, Sweden and other countries," she said. "The situation is aggravated by destabilizing practices of the so-called joint nuclear missions and broader nuclear deterrence, which are being carried out by the United States and its allies."

"The United Kingdom and France have launched an effort to form a certain ‘pan-European nuclear deterrence’ to complement the US nuclear umbrella," the diplomat added.