Russia calls unpredictability top problem in relations with US

UN, April 23. /TASS/. The unpredictability of the administration of US President Donald Trump is the biggest problem in relations between Moscow and Washington, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

"The difficulty is probably that there is no predictability. You hear one thing in the morning, another in the evening and the next day you see actions that contradict both the first and the second. A high degree of unpredictability is the biggest problem," he said.

Pankin said relations between Russia and the United States "are at a low point," adding that "direct contacts between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage were quite fruitful."