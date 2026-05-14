Russia urges UN member states to join cybercrime convention — MFA

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow urges countries to join the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and push for its quick enforcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lуubinsky said.

"We are advancing the first universal legally binding treaty in international information security, initiated by Russia," Lуubinsky highlighted during a roundtable on the topic of threats posed by the spread of crime and drugs from Ukraine’s territory.

The UN convention offers tools against hackers and online fraud, including electronic evidence exchange, he explained.

"I would like to urge non-signatory countries to join the convention and push for its quick enforcement," Lyubinsky said.

He added that expanding the convention's scope through an additional protocol is a near-term priority.