Ceasefire makes no sense if maritime blockade continues — Iranian parliament speaker

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire makes sense only if the maritime blockade on Iran is lifted and hostilities in Lebanon are halted, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the global economy. Also, warmongering by Zionists should be stopped across all fronts," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, reopening the Strait of Hormuz for navigation is impossible as long as the ceasefire is violated.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.