US intelligence warns Trump of threat from Pakistani military chief — TV

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. US intelligence warned the administration of President Donald Trump about a potential threat to Washington’s interests in the Middle East posed by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Fox News reported.

According to the channel, security services suspect Munir of maintaining personal ties with Iran’s senior military leadership, including former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders Qasem Soleimani and Hossein Salami, which could present a risk to US interests in the military conflict with Iran. In a report to the White House, intelligence agencies said the Pakistani commander is "playing a double game" in efforts to resolve the situation in the Middle East. The document describes Pakistan as a treacherous ally of Washington due to Islamabad’s close coordination with Tehran.

Trump had previously praised Munir’s role in organizing the first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad and called him his "favorite field marshal."

Commenting on the intelligence report, local analysts suggested that Munir could use his close relationship with Trump to advance Iran’s interests while also positioning Pakistan as an indispensable mediator in the US-Iran negotiation process.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes, while vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were also targeted. US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran on April 7. Following talks between the United States and Iran on April 11, the US Central Command said on April 13 it would begin a naval blockade of Iran, preventing the movement of vessels heading to the country’s ports or attempting to depart from its shores.