Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only when agreements are being finalized — spokesman

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, but these talks should be result-oriented and held at the stage when agreements are being finalized, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The purpose of the meeting is what matters. Why hold a meeting? Putin said he is ready to meet in Moscow at any moment. A meeting with a purpose is what matters. A meeting with a result is what matters, and it can only be held to finalize agreements," he said in a comment to Vesti.

"It should be preceded by serious work, and, most importantly, by political will on the part of the Kiev regime," he said.

At this point, Moscow sees no political will on the part of Kiev, Peskov added.