MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. It’s time for the Western countries that continue to sponsor the Kiev regime to wake up and figure out on which side of history they are, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky sought to create collective responsibility with regard to European drone production.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman.

Calls on West to wake up

It’s time for the Western countries that continue to sponsor the Kiev regime "to wake up and ask themselves by whom they stand and which side of history they are on."

"They failed to take note of the Trade Union House fire [in Odessa], which killed multiple people; they failed to take note of what happened in Donbass in 2014; they failed to take note of the Alley of Angels memorial [dedicated to the children killed in the conflict], and they managed not to take note of Russian journalist killings. They don’t seem to wonder about the Kiev regime’s use of weapons in terrorist attacks on hospitals, schools, and kindergartens, as well as against children and women."

EU governments don’t ask their people when allocating loans to Ukraine but hold referendums on minor issues such as bush planting: "Notably, these are global issues related to the world order, or I should say disorder, including weapons supplies, the flooding of terrorists with state-of-the-art weapons, and insane monetary injections - hundreds of billions of euros in loans and cash. Still, not a single EU citizen has so far been asked if any of this needs to be done and whether it is the right thing to do."

On Italian MFA’s move to summon Russian ambassador

Italy has for years been intoxicated with its own propaganda: "For years, they have allowed Western media outlets oriented towards Washington and London to brainwash them."

"When they speak ill of our country, and it’s often government officials that do so, they think that it’s not only okay but that we don’t even have the right to push back. And when we do, they summon our ambassador. But when our public figures and journalists - not government officials and diplomats - explain how they feel about Italy providing the Kiev regime with money, weapons and all kinds of support, which leads to children getting killed or maimed, and numerous civilians getting killed, they see it as reason enough to summon Russia’s ambassador. It’s not just double standards, it’s no standards at all."

Zelensky’s terrorist schemes

Vladimir Zelensky acts like a terrorist, particularly when it comes to European drone production, as he seeks to create collective responsibility: "Zelensky acts in accordance with the usual terrorist logic, the logic of tyrants and true criminals, seeking to cover everyone in blood and create collective responsibility. He seeks to present himself not as the outcast and unparalleled monster that he is but as a member of a civilized group. However, the so-called civilized people have in fact long lost their humanity."

Assistance in bringing minor Russian girl back home from Mexico

Russian diplomats are doing their utmost to free a Russian minor stuck in Mexico: "Our embassy and diplomats in Mexico are doing everything that needs to be done and everything they can, working together with the ministry’s central office, Presidential Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and State Duma Deputy Chair Anna Kuznetsova, in order to provide assistance to the minor Russian national in her situation."