SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Troop shortages have reached 70% in some units of the Ukrainian armed forces, pushing the Kiev authorities to order reprisals by recruitment centers, Leonid Ivlev, the Russian State Duma’s member representing Crimea, told TASS.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS that recruitment officers had picked up a local man on the right bank of the Dnieper River at a cemetery during the post-Easter memorial week. The governor also said that the Kiev regime had granted permission to recruitment officials to open fire at residents of the Kherson Region should they offer resistance.

"Troop shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces sometimes reach 70%, which poses a critical challenge for the Kiev regime when it comes to military operations on the front. The army command has to redeploy combat-ready brigades to the hottest areas along the line of contact. Ukrainian society is tired of the recruitment process and the draconian methods used by recruitment officials; people are trying to flee abroad, defect or surrender only to stay alive. As a result, we can see the cap on recruitment approaching, no matter what repressive measures Kiev resorts to," Ivlev pointed out.

However, the lawmaker added that even though the Russian army was quickly advancing deeper into Ukrainian defenses, the enemy was still capable of fighting, sometimes putting up fierce resistance.