Kazakh oil from Druzhba will flow to other destinations since May 1 — Novak

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The volumes of Kazakh oil earlier transported to Germany over the Druzhba oil pipeline will go to other destinations from May 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The volume of Kazakh oil supplies earlier directed to Germany will indeed go to other logistic destinations, the free ones, from May 1. This is related to technical capabilities to date," Novak said.

The Russian Ministry of Energy and oil pipeline operator Transneft are dealing with redirection of flows, the deputy prime minister said. "All the relevant notifications were received," he added.