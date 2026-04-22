Talks between Putin, president of Republic of Seychelles kick off in Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Talks between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles have kicked off at the Kremlin.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two countries’ presidents. However, Herminie has already been to Russia: in 2014, he visited the country as chairman of his country’s parliament.

The parties are expected to discuss pressing issues related to the development of political, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as international and regional affairs.

Bilateral relations

The Soviet Union was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the Republic of Seychelles in 1976; the two countries established diplomatic relations on June 30, 1976.

The tourism industry is currently the focus of bilateral economic ties. Since 2015, Russian nationals have been able to enter the Seychelles visa-free for up to 30 days. Over 35,000 Russian tourists visited the country in 2024, while in 2023, the number exceeded 38,000.

Trade turnover between Russia and the Republic of Seychelles stood at $3.3 million in 2021, according to data from Russia’s Federal Customs Service. More recent data has not been made public.

The two countries also maintain humanitarian cooperation. Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles can study in Russian universities based on a government-funded scholarship program. Russia also helps retrain Seychellois police officers and intelligence agents.