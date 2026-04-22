Russian tourist flow to Seychelles growing, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The tourist traffic from Russia to Seychelles is growing, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

"The flow of tourists from the Russian Federation to Seychelles is growing and our tourists take, in my opinion, as much as 15% of the total tourist traffic. This is a good indicator to date. Prospects are in place to expand, increase the number of our tourists going to your country," Putin said.

The head of state thanked Herminie for comfortable conditions created for Russian citizens in Seychelles. "We will talk about that separately also. I invited to this meeting my colleagues from the government, and from the Central Bank. We have what to discuss, I mean development of the tourist sphere also," the Russian leader added.