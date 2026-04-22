Russia invited to partake at highest level in G20 summit in US — deputy foreign minister

UN, April 23. /TASS/. Russia has been invited to participate at the highest level in the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

"There is an invitation to participate at the highest level," he told reporters.

When asked who will represent Russia, Pankin said clarity could come closer to the date of the event.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US intends to make stimulation of economic growth, modernization of the financial regulatory system, higher debt transparency and its simpler restructuring, development of digital assets, fighting with payment fraud and promotion of financial literacy the priorities of its presidency.