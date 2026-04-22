US leader gave no clear timeline for end of ceasefire with Iran — White House

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not set strict deadlines for Iran to submit a deal proposal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I’ve seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief — the president of the United States," she said in response to a related question.

"I know there's been some anonymous, sourced reporting that there was maybe a three-to-five-day deadline. That is not true. The president has not set a deadline himself," she added.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that the extension of the ceasefire between the US and Iran would not be indefinite. According to the sources, the White House chief expressed readiness to give Tehran another three to five days so that "the Iranians could get their affairs in order."

On Tuesday, the US president announced on Truth Social his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. An adviser to the speaker of the Majlis, the Iranian parliament, Mahdi Mohammadi, said that the extension announced by Washington is a ploy designed to allow the US to prepare a new surprise strike against the Islamic Republic. According to Mohammadi, the US, as the losing side, "cannot dictate terms."