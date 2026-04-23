Chinese defense minister to visit Russia and Kyrgyzstan on April 23-28

BEIJING, April 23. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will visit Russia and Kyrgyzstan on April 23-28 to take part in a meeting of the SCO defense ministers, China’s Defense Ministry said.

"Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will visit Russia and Kyrgyzstan on April 23-28 at the invitation of the host countries, and will also take part in a meeting of the heads of defense agencies of the SCO countries to be held in Bishkek," it said in a statement on WeChat.

It said that Dong Jun will meet with the heads of SCO delegations to exchange views on the international and regional situation, as well as prospects for defense and security cooperation.