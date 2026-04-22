Putin congratulates Seychelles president on election victory

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie on being elected head of state during their meeting in the Kremlin.

‘Let me congratulate you on the successful conduct of your election campaign and on your victory in the presidential election. Having sent you a congratulatory telegram, I am very glad of the opportunity to convey my congratulations in person," the Russian leader told Herminie.

Putin also thanked him for having accepted the invitation to pay a visit to Russia.

"This year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. How pleasant that the beginning of this special year is marked by your visit to Russia," the Russian leader noted.