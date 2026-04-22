BERLIN, April 22. /TASS/. The German authorities plan to expand the country’s armed forces to 260,000 active personnel and raise the number of reservists to 200,000, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, presenting an army development concept.

"The main goal is to have at least 460,000 combat-ready troops, both servicemen and reservists," he pointed out. Pistorius reiterated Berlin’s plans to build "the strongest army in Europe."

"In the short term, we will increase our defense capabilities. In the medium term, we will seek to enhance our capabilities in all areas; and in the long run, we will try to achieve tech dominance," the German defense chief stated. "Today, we see clearly what the Bundeswehr (Germany's army) needs in very unpredictable times," he added. Pistorius also announced plans to approve a package of measures aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles in the army and boosting the use of artificial intelligence.

Notably, the new concept identifies Russia as the main threat, claiming that Moscow is "preparing for a military conflict with NATO."

Russia has repeatedly pointed to the danger that Germany's new militarization efforts pose. In its militarist frenzy, Germany has forgotten the tragedy that its previous attempt to become "the main military power in Europe" resulted in, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.