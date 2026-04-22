Annual inflation reach 5.77% from April 14 to 20 — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was registered at the level of 5.77% from April 14 to 20, the Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Prices did not actually change (0.01%) over the week from April 14 to 20. Prices for foods lost 0.04%, fruits and vegetables declined by 0.9% as regards their prices; price growth rates for other foods went down to 0.04%. In the nonfood segment, the price hike was close to zero (0.04%). Prices changed by 0.09% in the monitored services sector," the ministry added.