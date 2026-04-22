MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The German authorities' reaction to the Russian Defense Ministry's publication of the addresses of manufacturers making drones for Ukraine let slip their own guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

TV journalist Pavel Zarubin asked Lavrov to comment on the Russian ambassador being summoned to the German Foreign Ministry. "This is tantamount to a German confession - God marks the crook. They are aware they're doing something that won't bring good news for themselves," Lavrov responded.

"But the conclusions we've drawn from this have already, in my opinion, been widely discussed with political scientists. These discussions reflect the Russian leadership's plans," he emphasized.