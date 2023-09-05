Air Defense Forces down Ukrainian attack drones over Kaluga, Moscow Regions, says mayor

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Forces have destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles flying towards Moscow in the air over the Kaluga Region and over the Istra district in the Moscow Region, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Air Defense Forces have downed early on Tuesday attack drones, which targeted Moscow. They were destroyed in the air over the Kaluga Region and the Istra district of the Moscow Region," Sobyanin said.

The Moscow mayor added that there were no reports about injured people or damages to the infrastructure.

However, the Moscow mayor later added that a household was damaged after the debris of a downed drone landed in the Istra district, which is located to the west of the Russian capital.

Sobyanin also stated that emergency services arrived at the scene to eliminate the results of the incident.