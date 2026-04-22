Traders caution oil shortage underestimated — newspaper

GENEVA, April 22. /TASS/. Leading international oil traders warned at the Financial Times global summit on commodity markets in Lausanne that the world underestimates the oil deficit due to the Middle East conflict, Der Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports.

Event attendees concur in the opinion the world has not yet comprehended the real oil crisis is still coming, the newspaper said. "The mood in the industry can be characterized as politicians, the society and financial markets underestimate the global oil shortage due to the crisis in Iran," the newspaper said.

Inventories of many countries will not be enough as the conflict continues, an unnamed senior manager of a commodity trading company told the newspaper.