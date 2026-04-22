IDF says it attacked Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, April 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Israeli Air Force had attacked a military facility of Shia movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and vehicle that was leaving it.

"IDF troops identified two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had departed from a military structure used by Hezbollah. The terrorists in the vehicles crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached the troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat to their safety," the IDF press service said in a statement.

"After identifying the individuals as violating the ceasefire understandings and posing an imminent threat, the Israeli Air Force struck one of the vehicles. Subsequently, the structure from which the individuals had fled was also struck," the statement continues.

The Israeli military said that "reports were received that two journalists were injured as a result of the strikes."

"The IDF is not preventing rescue teams from reaching the area. The details of the incident are under review," the statement reads.

The IDF assured that "the map of the Forward Defense Line has been published and the area has been evacuated."

"The IDF does not target journalists and acts to mitigate harm to them while maintaining the safety and security of its troops," it said.