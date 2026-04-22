Ukraine faces €19.6 billion defense shortfall, despite new aid from the EU — newspaper

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is facing a €19.6 billion defense budget shortfall despite the recently approved €90 billion EU funding for Kiev, the Kyiv Independent Ukrainian newspaper reported.

According to a European Commission presentation obtained by the newspaper, Ukraine is facing a €19.6 billion ($23.1 billion) defense gap this year, even taking into account the €86.7 billion ($102 billion) already allocated and an additional €28.3 billion ($33.9 billion) expected under the EU’s €90 billion loan to Kiev. The plan to allocate €60 billion for weapons and €30 billion for budgetary needs to Kiev for 2026-2027 was approved at an EU summit last December.

In 2026, Ukrainian defense needs are estimated at a total of €134.6 billion ($158,2 billion) compared with €111.4 billion ($130.9 billion) in 2025.

Although this year’s money for the civilian sector is secured, Kiev could face funding shortages in 2027 unless additional sources of revenue are found, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis told journalists in Brussels on April 21. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Ukraine to receive $38 billion from the EU in 2027 to help cover its budget deficit.

On April 22, EU permanent representatives approved a €90 billion package for Kiev and the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto, the Cyprus presidency in the EU said. The €90 billion loan and sanctions package had been blocked by Hungary and Slovakia over Ukraine’s halt of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. On April 22, Hungary’s MOL Group received notification from Ukraine about the resumption of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Belarus.