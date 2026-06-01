Kuwait reserves right to retaliate after Iranian attacks — MFA

DOHA, June 1. /TASS/. The Kuwaiti government strongly condemns the ongoing attacks by Iran and reserves the right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Kuwait reserves the full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory," the ministry said, adding that Iran bears full responsibility for the unlawful aggression. The ministry emphasized that Tehran's actions constitute "a dangerous escalation and a direct attack on Kuwait's security and stability," and undermine efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that it conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend. "The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters. US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military unit) announced a retaliatory strike on the US military base from which the attack on the Iranian island of Sirik was launched.