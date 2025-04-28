Iran expresses gratitude to Russia for help with putting out port fire

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. Tehran is grateful to Moscow for its help in fighting the blaze at the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We are grateful to the countries that have expressed sympathy for Iran and announced assistance to it during this period, especially the Russian government," Baghaei said on SNN TV television.

On April 26, a powerful explosion ripped through the port in the Persian Gulf city of Bandar Abbas. According to the latest data, it killed 46 people and injured almost 1,400 others. The cause of the explosion has not been officially named.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Emergency Situations Ministry to send several flights to Iran. The Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Telegram that Russian rescuers arrived in Iran on two Be-200ChS planes and one IL-76TD plane, held meetings with their Iranian counterparts, outlined a plan of action and engaged in the firefighting effort.