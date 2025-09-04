Russian artists win Vienna’s Toolip International Art Contest

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. Russian artists Denis Soloviev (Dionis Solo) and Anna Riabova won the 4th Toolip International Art Contest in Vienna, with their pieces of art - the sculpture 'Inception' and the photograph 'Poppies on green' - recognized as the best in their respective nominations, Mrs. Toolip, the gallery owner, told TASS.

"This year, we had 465 applications from more than 70 nationalities. <...> The main contest nominations are Painting, Sculpture and Photography. Two of the winners are from Russia. These are Anna Riabova (best photo) and Denis Soloviev (best sculpture)," she said. The award for the best painting went to Spanish artist Marga Garcia for her piece 'Reflections.'

The gallery owner added that the jury members knew nothing about the contestants in advance; therefore, their judgments were "based strictly on the artistic value of the works." The jury included internationally renowned artists, art collectors, museum curators and gallery owners.

One of the main principles of the contest is "the real diversity, where nobody gets censored or cancelled because of what country he or she represents," Mrs. Toolip added.