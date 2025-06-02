New swaps, exchanging memorandums: Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has concluded after a little over an hour.

The delegations communicated in Russian.

The parties exchanged settlement documents and also agreed on new prisoner exchanges.

TASS has gathered key updates on the outcome.

Russia's commentary

The head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia had handed a two-part memorandum to the Ukrainian side. According to him, the second part envisages a range of ways to cease fire. Medinsky described the Russian memorandum as detailed and elaborated.

He also said that Russia will unilaterally hand over 6,000 frozen bodies of the dead. Ukraine will receive them next week.

Medinsky added that Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a large-scale exchange on an "all for all" basis among the severely wounded and young soldiers (under 25 years old), with no fewer than 1,000 people coming from each side. The parties will set up medical commissions while the exchanges are to become regular.

The head of the delegation noted that Russia had made a specific proposal for a 2-3 day ceasefire on certain sections of the front. According to him, this will allow to collect the bodies of the dead. He noted that Russia was advancing; therefore, there are more Ukrainian military casualties on the battlefield.

Medinsky also confirmed that the sides had discussed the topic of children. He showed a list of 339 names handed over by Ukraine. According to the chief delegate, Russia will consider each and every case on the Ukrainian list of children who have lost touch with their parents. He said that recently the Russian side had returned 101 children, while Ukraine had brought back about 20. Medinsky added that Ukraine was putting on a news show devoted to the topic of these destitute children, designed to appeal to hearty Europeans. According to him, Kiev is trying to "squeeze out a tear" by raising this issue. The delegation's head also noted that Russian servicemen behaved responsibly towards the children, as Soviet soldiers did when they pulled them out of the war zone, putting their lives at risk.

Ukrainian statements

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, said that Kiev had proposed to hold a new meeting between June 20 and 30. According to him, the sides agreed to exchange the bodies of the dead.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged their memorandums and are preparing a new prisoner exchange, Vladimir Zelensky told a press conference after a NATO event in Vilnius.

Kiev will study the Russian memorandum and respond to the provisions therein, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tykhy said. Umerov specified that Kiev would take a week to examine the document.

The Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russian side a list of children it wants back, the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, noted.

Talks

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations lasted a little more than an hour. The meeting began at the Ciragan Palace at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m. GMT).

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations were seated on opposite sides of a U-shaped table, with Turkish representatives positioned between them, according to a broadcast. Just as during the first round, flags of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine were placed behind the table.

Previous meeting

Direct talks with Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative after a suspension of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working for a ceasefire, the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The deal was then implemented. Following the first round, Medinsky said that the Russian side was satisfied with the result and was ready to continue communication.