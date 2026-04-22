Pentagon says US Navy Secretary Phelan resigns

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. Secretary of the US Navy John Phelan has resigned, said chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

"Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," he said on X.

He did not give reasons for his resignation, adding that Undersecretary Hung Cao will become acting secretary of the navy.

Phelan, who is the founder and co-founder of several investment companies, was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of the navy on March 25, 2025, after which he was sworn in. The secretary of the navy is responsible, in particular, for the logistical support of the naval forces, as well as for the financial resources at their disposal. The secretaries of the Air Force, Navy, and army are not members of the presidential cabinet.