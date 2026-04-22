Russia says always proceeds from worst-case scenario for US sanctions

UN, April 23. /TASS/. Russia always proceeds from the worst-case scenario when it comes to US sanctions, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, commenting on the possibility of a new extension by Washington of the suspension of US sanctions against Russian oil.

"We always expect that nothing good will happen. If something good happens, we say ‘Thank you’," he told reporters.

"We are wondering - why is this happening? Are we so attractive and necessary to the market, or are there other considerations? Both: we are a necessary part of the market, besides, our exclusion will entail consequences for the American energy sector, for American customers."

On March 12, the US Treasury lifted sanctions on operations for the sale of Russian oil and oil products loaded onto ships before that date. On March 19, it updated the license, prohibiting transactions with some Russian regions, North Korea and Cuba. The permit expired on April 11. At a briefing at the White House on April 15, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington had no plans to extend exemptions from its sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil on tankers at sea. However, on April 17, the Treasury published a license that allowed until May 16 to sell, transport and unload oil and oil products of Russian origin loaded onto tankers before April 17.