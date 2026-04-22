Iran accuses Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia of complicity with US

UN, April 23. /TASS/. Iran has accused the United States of continuing to use the territory and airspace of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to plan, prepare and carry out illegal military attacks against the Islamic Republic, Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

"Based on continuing monitoring and assessments conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been ascertained that the aggressor, namely the United States, has continued to use the territory and airspace of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the planning, preparation, equipping, and execution of unlawful military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

Similar accusations were made in four other letters addressed to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

In the letter concerning the United Arab Emirates, Iran also accused the UAE of direct involvement in the aggression. It is alleged that a Mirage fighter jet of the UAE Air Force, an Akinci drone and an F-16 fighter violated Iran's airspace, striking targets in the Strait of Hormuz and on the islands, including Qeshm, Abu Musa, and Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

Iran called on all these states to respect the principles of good-neighborliness and to prevent further use of their territory against the Islamic Republic, holding them fully responsible for the consequences of these violations.