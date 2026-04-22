Malaysian journalist Edward believes Lancet to change face of 21st-century warfare

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Lancet loitering munition is an outstanding weapon and has the potential to change the face of 21st-century warfare, Malaysian journalist Jonathan Edward told TASS on the sidelines of the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Many weapons have been praised as revolutionary in recent years, but the Lancet loitering munition is one of the most remarkable. In my view, the Lancet is the single product that defines a new generation of Russian weapons, as it clearly demonstrates that, despite sanctions and pressure, Russia has been able to develop and miniaturize such an effective system that will likely change the face of 21st-century warfare just as the Kalashnikov assault rifle did during the Cold War," Edward said.

The journalist emphasized that the munition has demonstrated exceptional combat effectiveness. "Essentially, it’s a compact, intelligent flying bomb that has proven highly effective against a wide range of targets—from armored vehicles to highly valuable radar and artillery systems. The Lancet’s compact size allows for the deployment of a minimal number of personnel, and the munition itself and its operators are difficult to detect, as they can operate the device from tens of kilometers away," Edward noted.

The Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, manufactured by ZALA, is on display as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) at DSA 2026. The exhibition is taking place from April 20-23.