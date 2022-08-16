Dzhankoi blast was act of sabotage, reveals Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The military warehouse in Dzhankoi has been damaged as a result of sabotage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of an act of sabotage, a military warehouse near Dzhankoi was damaged," the Defense Ministry said.

A number of civilian facilities, including power lines, a power plant, railway tracks, and a number of residential buildings were damaged too.

"Nobody was seriously hurt. The necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences," the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that a fire occurred at a temporary ammunition storage site of a military unit near the village of Maiskoye, Crimea’s Dzhankoi district at 06:15 Moscow time. The fire caused the ammunition to detonate. Two casualties were reported. Crimea’s Health Minister Konstantin Skorupsky said that one man had been operated on and is in moderate condition. He had suffered a fragmentation wound in a leg. The other was given first aid and allowed to go home.