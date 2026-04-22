Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, port infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy, transport and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy, transport and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 131 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,120 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,120 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 200 troops and two US-made armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 135 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 230 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 30 troops and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and six territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Slobodka, Novodmitrovka, Noviye Virki, Pisarevka and Stetskovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and three border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Veliky Burluk, Vesyoloye, Izbitskoye, Malaya Volchya, Rubezhnoye and Skoriki in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 16 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, three US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar stations, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Borovaya and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Prishib and Tatyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Nikanorovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Stenki and Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kucherov Yar, Novonikolayevka, Lenina, Svetloye, Sergeyevka, Belitskoye, Shilovka, Toretskoye, Kalinino and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novogrigorovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Gavrilovka, Lesnoye and Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Vozdvizhevka, Charivnoye and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Zmiyevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 368 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 368 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 368 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone in past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed a Ukrainian uncrewed boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 136,720 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,006 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,705 multiple rocket launchers, 34,569 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,940 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.